Lahore Development Authority demolishes illegal structure

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :The Town Planning Wing (TPW) squad demolished illegal constructions and several illegal structures in the city on Saturday.

According to an LDA spokesman, the operation was conducted in the area of Allama Iqbal Town and Johar Town.

The LDA squad demolished illegal structures on plot no 406, Ravi Block, various illegal buildings in Muslim Block and Olympia Street, whereas illegal structures were razed at Samanzar Scheme in Johar Town.