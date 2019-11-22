UrduPoint.com
Lahore Development Authority Demolishes Illegal Structure

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 10:15 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) here on Friday demolished illegal constructions and several structures.

According to a LDA spokesman, the operation was conducted in Allama Iqbal and Johar Town.

During the operation, the LDA demolished structures at plot No 29 and 143 of Ravi Block, various buildings at plot No 62 Block-B and plot No 28 Civic Center, Johar Town, whereas structures at Rehman Housing Scheme and Samman Zar Scheme, Johar Town, were also demolished.

