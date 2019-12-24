UrduPoint.com
Lahore Development Authority Demolishes Illegal Constructions

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 07:09 PM

Lahore Development Authority demolishes illegal constructions

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Tuesday demolished three buildings in Johar Town, during its operation against unlawful constructions

According to an LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished an open air restaurant on plot number 23 F-1 Block, a structure on plot number 25 at F Block and a marriage hall on plot number 148, 149, 150 at D Block in Johar Town.

According to an LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished an open air restaurant on plot number 23 F-1 Block, a structure on plot number 25 at F Block and a marriage hall on plot number 148, 149, 150 at D Block in Johar Town.

