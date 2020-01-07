Lahore Development Authority demolishes illegal constructions

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing's squad Tuesday demolished two illegal buildings in Sabzazar area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing's squad Tuesday demolished two illegal buildings in Sabzazar area.

According to an LDA spokesperson, the authority teams demolished constructions at plot no 513 in Block L and plot no 121 in Block P of the Sabzazar area.