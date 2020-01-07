UrduPoint.com
Lahore Development Authority Demolishes Illegal Constructions

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 06:45 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing's squad Tuesday demolished two illegal buildings in Sabzazar area.

According to an LDA spokesperson, the authority teams demolished constructions at plot no 513 in Block L and plot no 121 in Block P of the Sabzazar area.

