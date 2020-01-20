UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Development Authority Demolishes Illegal Constructions

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 06:52 PM

Lahore Development Authority demolishes illegal constructions

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing staff Monday demolished one commercial building and sealed three buildings at Ferozpur Road and Shah Jamal scheme, during its operation against unlawful constructions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing staff Monday demolished one commercial building and sealed three buildings at Ferozpur Road and Shah Jamal scheme, during its operation against unlawful constructions.

According to the LDA spokesperson, the authority demolished a commercial building at Puran Kahna Ferozpur Road and sealed two illegal buildings at Langar Phaatik and sealed one shed at Shah Jamal scheme.

Related Topics

Lahore Road

Recent Stories

Human Rights activist Jalila Haider faces brief de ..

10 minutes ago

Vawda was dual national at the time of filing his ..

39 minutes ago

Residents stage protest demonstration against poor ..

8 seconds ago

Tehran Says Zarif Skipping World Economic Forum Ov ..

10 seconds ago

Latin America on Track for Slow Economic Recovery ..

11 seconds ago

9 held over profiteering in Lahore

13 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.