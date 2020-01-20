Lahore Development Authority demolishes illegal constructions

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing staff Monday demolished one commercial building and sealed three buildings at Ferozpur Road and Shah Jamal scheme, during its operation against unlawful constructions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing staff Monday demolished one commercial building and sealed three buildings at Ferozpur Road and Shah Jamal scheme, during its operation against unlawful constructions.

According to the LDA spokesperson, the authority demolished a commercial building at Puran Kahna Ferozpur Road and sealed two illegal buildings at Langar Phaatik and sealed one shed at Shah Jamal scheme.