Lahore Development Authority demolishes illegal constructions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing's squad on Tuesday demolished three illegal constructions and sealed five structures located at Johar Town and Allama Iqbal Town.

According to an LDA spokesperson, the authority demolished an illegal construction of a restaurant on plot no 367 and 368 block CII at Johar Town, demolished structure on plot number 304 Block Zeenat Allama Iqbaltown and sealed an illegal constructed building at UMT road, roof top restaurant on plot no 256 A block RIIJohar town, two illegal constructed buildings on plot no 167 & 647 Kareem block Allama Iqbal town.