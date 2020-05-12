UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Development Authority Demolishes Illegal Constructions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 12:28 AM

Lahore Development Authority demolishes illegal constructions

The Directorate of Town Planning-I and Enforcement of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) took action in Township area of the city on Monday and demolished the front of a building being constructed on Plot No 14, Block 2-D-I, in violation of the map, and also demolished shuttering of the first floor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ):The Directorate of Town Planning-I and Enforcement of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) took action in Township area of the city on Monday and demolished the front of a building being constructed on Plot No 14, Block 2-D-I, in violation of the map, and also demolished shuttering of the first floor.

According to an LDA spokesperson, the LDA staff also lodged a case against the owners of the building with the local police station over their illegal acts, and sent a letter to all the utility agencies, Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco), Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Sui Gas for disconnection of their connections.

Related Topics

Lahore Sui Gas Water Police Station Company All PTCL

Recent Stories

UAE government thinking beyond coronavirus; the pa ..

31 minutes ago

Flydubai continues to focus on cargo operations, r ..

2 hours ago

UN Renews Call for Truce in Libya Amid Ramadan - S ..

10 minutes ago

Pennsylvania Counties Opening Too Early Risk Losin ..

20 minutes ago

Former French President Under Investigation Over S ..

20 minutes ago

New York State Regions to Begin Partial Reopening ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.