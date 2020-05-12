Lahore Development Authority demolishes illegal constructions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Directorate of Town Planning-I and Enforcement of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) took action in Township area of the city on Monday and demolished the front of a building being constructed on Plot No 14, Block 2-D-I, in violation of the map, and also demolished shuttering of the first floor

According to an LDA spokesperson, the LDA staff also lodged a case against the owners of the building with the local police station over their illegal acts, and sent a letter to all the utility agencies, Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco), Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Sui Gas for disconnection of their connections.