Lahore Development Authority Demolishes Illegal Structures In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 12:32 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ):The Town Planning Directorate of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolished six illegal structures during an operation along the main canal bank road in Harbanspura and Gujjarpura areas on Saturday.

LDA Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarar warned that an operation would be carried out against the constructions made in violation of the Buildings Regulations.

Pillars of illegally constructed shops were demolished at Mouza Harbanspura, illegal construction of a marque was completely demolished at canal bank road in Mouza Harbanspura, illegal construction of upper floor near Dar-ul-Makkah was demolished with hammers and the premises was sealed near Harbanspura bazaar.

/also, an illegal construction at the upper floor was demolished at 39 B/1 Gujjarpura, shuttering of illegal construction of commercial hall was demolished at main bazaar Gujjarpura and an illegally placed shutters at plot No 27 B/3 were also demolished and the premises sealed.

