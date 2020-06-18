UrduPoint.com
Lahore Development Authority Demolishes Illegal Infrastructure

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 08:16 PM

Lahore Development Authority demolishes illegal infrastructure

The Estate Management Private Housing Scheme squad of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Thursday demolished roads and structure of two illegal private housing schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The Estate Management Private Housing Scheme squad of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Thursday demolished roads and structure of two illegal private housing schemes.

According to an LDA spokesperson, the squad demolished roads, society office, sewerage and other infrastructure illegally constructed at New Lahore Villas near Sialkot Interchange, Lahore-Sialkot Motorway and Rana State Advisor Scheme.

These two schemes were being constructed in violation of the rules and regulations of Lahore's 2016 Master Plan and River Ravi Front Urban Development Project.

