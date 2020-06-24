UrduPoint.com
Lahore Development Authority Demolishes Illegal Structure

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 09:34 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing squad demolished illegal addition in an existing building at Muslim Town here on Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson, LDA demolished illegal addition/alteration in an existing building for construction of a commercial hall at plot No. 19-B at Muslim Town.

Police and other enforcement officials were also present during the operation.

