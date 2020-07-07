Lahore Development Authority demolishes illegal structures

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) town planning squad on Monday demolished six illegal structures during an operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) town planning squad on Monday demolished six illegal structures during an operation.

According to the spokesperson, the authority demolished a building on plot No.

515 E-block Johar town, illegal construction on plot No 42 B-block Faisal town and shops on plot No 506 Abbas block were demolished.

Moreover, pillars of illegally constructed shops were demolished at controlled area of Mustafa town. The squad also demolished walls constructed on plotNo 336 D-block on PIA road Johar town and a gate on plot No 37 B-blockwas also demolished.