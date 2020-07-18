UrduPoint.com
Lahore Development Authority Demolishes Illegal Structures In City

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 09:14 PM

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolished five illegal structures and sealed another four during a grand operation in Gulberg, Shadman, Muslim Town, Garden Town and Jail Road areas on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolished five illegal structures and sealed another four during a grand operation in Gulberg, Shadman, Muslim Town, Garden Town and Jail Road areas on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson, an illegal building at plot No 19-B Muslim Town was partially demolished and another building on of a plot No 934 Shadman was also demolished.

He said that plot No. 628 and plot No. 34 at Jail Road were sealed due to structural changes.

He said an illegal pillar was also demolished, which was constructed in Nabi Pura village, Gurumangat Road, Gulberg.

Yet another building in Nabi Pura was sealed due to illegal construction on the third floor. A building at plot No. 43-A Industrial Area Gulberg was sealed. The construction of structure on the front mandatory space was demolished at plot No 43/C Gurumangat Road Gulberg. A shop in the corridor in Barkat Market was sealed and partially demolished.

