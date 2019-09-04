UrduPoint.com
Lahore Development Authority Demolishes Infrastructure Of 5 Illegal Housing Societies

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 06:40 PM

Lahore Development Authority demolishes infrastructure of 5 illegal housing societies

On the direction of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Usman Muazzam, the squad of State Management Directorate Private housing scheme demolished the infrastructure of five illegal housing societies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :On the direction of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Usman Muazzam, the squad of State Management Directorate Private housing scheme demolished the infrastructure of five illegal housing societies.

According to LDA spokesman, the illegal housing societies were located at Tehsil Raiwind.

During the operation, the LDA demolished roads, sewerage system, site offices, containers, green belts and other infrastructure of Qasim Garden Haloki, a Land sub division Raiwind road, Royal city Ameer pura, Ali park Bachoki and Bismillah Park Manga Raiwind road.

