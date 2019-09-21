UrduPoint.com
Lahore Development Authority Demolishes Infrastructure Of 3 Unapproved Housing Societies

Faizan Hashmi 19 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 06:45 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :On the directions of Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Director General Muhammad Usman Muazzam, a squad of the Estate Management Directorate (EMD) Private Housing Schemes, demolished illegal constructions of three unapproved housing societies, here on Saturday.

According to LDA spokesman, these illegal housing societies were located at Canal Road and GT Road whereas the operation was conducted under the supervision of Director EMD Bushrah Naseer.

During the operation, the LDA demolished roads, sewerage systems, site offices, green-belts and other infrastructure of Zamzam City at BRB Canal Road, Subhan Garden and Alhassan Garden (Phase I & II), situated at GT Road.

