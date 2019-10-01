UrduPoint.com
Lahore Development Authority Demolishes Infrastructure At 7 Illegal Housing Schemes

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 07:06 PM

Lahore Development Authority demolishes infrastructure at 7 illegal housing schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :A squad of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolished infrastructure at seven illegal housing schemes, situated along Ferozpur Road, here on Tuesday.

According to an LDA spokesperson, during the operation, the squad demolished under-construction roads, sewerage system, walls, green-belts and other infrastructure of Elit Town, islam Homes, Land Sub-division, Al-Rehmat Housing Scheme, Paradize Homes, Canal View and Al-Jannat Homes Iqbal Block.

