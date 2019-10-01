Lahore Development Authority Demolishes Infrastructure At 7 Illegal Housing Schemes
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 07:06 PM
A squad of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolished infrastructure at seven illegal housing schemes, situated along Ferozpur Road, here on Tuesday
According to an LDA spokesperson, during the operation, the squad demolished under-construction roads, sewerage system, walls, green-belts and other infrastructure of Elit Town, islam Homes, Land Sub-division, Al-Rehmat Housing Scheme, Paradize Homes, Canal View and Al-Jannat Homes Iqbal Block.