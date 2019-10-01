Lahore Development Authority demolishes infrastructure at 7 illegal housing schemes

A squad of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolished infrastructure at seven illegal housing schemes, situated along Ferozpur Road, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :A squad of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolished infrastructure at seven illegal housing schemes, situated along Ferozpur Road , here on Tuesday.

According to an LDA spokesperson, during the operation, the squad demolished under-construction roads, sewerage system, walls, green-belts and other infrastructure of Elit Town, islam Homes, Land Sub-division, Al-Rehmat Housing Scheme, Paradize Homes, Canal View and Al-Jannat Homes Iqbal Block.