Lahore Development Authority demolishes infrastructure of 3 unapproved housing schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :On the direction of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Usman Muazzam, the squad of Estate Management Directorate (EMD) Private Housing Schemes demolished illegal constructions in three unapproved housing societies, here on Friday.

According to LDA spokesman, the illegal housing societies were located at Canal Road and Katar Bund Road whereas operation was conducted under the supervision of Director (EMD) Bushrah Naseer.

During the operation, the LDA demolished roads, sewerage systems, site offices, containers, green belts and other infrastructure of Elegance Homes at Raiwind, Aftab Homes at Canal Road and Sadiq Garden situated at Katar Bund Road.