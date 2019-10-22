Lahore Development Authority demolishes infrastructure of 4 illegal housing scheme

A special squad of the State Management Directorate Private Housing Scheme demolished infrastructure of four illegal housing schemes, located at Bedian Road, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :A special squad of the State Management Directorate Private Housing Scheme demolished infrastructure of four illegal housing schemes, located at Bedian Road , here on Tuesday.

According to an LDA spokesperson, during the operation, the LDA squad demolished under-construction roads, sewerage system, walls, green-belts, offices and other infrastructure of Lahore Gardens, Siddiq Garden, Heer Garden and Tariq Garden.

Moreover, the LDA Town Planning and Enforsment Wing demolished an illegal commercial marbal shop at Johar Town.

The police were also present during the operation.