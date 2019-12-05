UrduPoint.com
Lahore Development Authority Demolishes Infrastructure

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 09:30 PM

Lahore Development Authority demolishes infrastructure

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Thursday demolished construction of four building at Johar and Iqbal towns during an operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Thursday demolished construction of four building at Johar and Iqbal towns during an operation.

According to LDA spokesperson, the authority demolished construction on plot No 23 and 714 in Block F-I and D, Johar Town.

The LDA also partialy demolished the construction of a house No 329 Ravi Block and completely demolished the construction on plot no 3 and 3A Muslim Block, Alama Iqbal Town.

