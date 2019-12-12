Lahore Development Authority demolishes infrastructure of six housing schemes

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolished infrastructure of six illegal housing schemes at Canal and GT Road here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolished infrastructure of six illegal housing schemes at Canal and GT Road here on Thursday.

According to the LDA spokesperson, during the operation the LDA demolished under constructed roads, sewerage system, walls, green belts and other infrastructure of Adan Garden, Al-Amin Vilaas, SF Garden, Mahr Garden and two housing societies of Shalimar Industrial area.