Lahore Development Authority Demolishes Infrastructure In City
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 09:57 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolished infrastructure of an illegal housing schemes on Rai Wind Road here on Thursday.
According to LDA spokesperson, during the operation, the LDA demolished under constructed roads, sewerage system, walls, green belts and other infrastructure at Ahmed Garden.