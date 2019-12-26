Lahore Development Authority demolishes infrastructure in city

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolished infrastructure of an illegal housing schemes on Rai Wind Road here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolished infrastructure of an illegal housing schemes on Rai Wind Road here on Thursday.

According to LDA spokesperson, during the operation, the LDA demolished under constructed roads, sewerage system, walls, green belts and other infrastructure at Ahmed Garden.