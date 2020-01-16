Lahore Development Authority demolishes infrastructure of 4 illegal housing schemes

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The squad of Estate Management Directorate of Private Housing Scheme of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolished infrastructure of four illegal housing schemes, located at District Sheikhupura here on Thursday.

According to an LDA spokesperson, during the operation, the LDA squaddemolished under-construction roads, sewerage system, walls, green-belts, offices and other infrastructure of Al-Mukarram Garden, Al-Wahab Garden, Settelite Town, and City State in district Sheikhupura.