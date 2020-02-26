UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Development Authority Demolishes Infrastructure Of Illegal Housing Schemes

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 07:11 PM

Lahore Development Authority demolishes infrastructure of illegal housing schemes

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management Directorate Private Housing Schemes's squad on Wednesday demolished the infrastructure of seven illegal private housing schemes

According to LDA spokesperson, the LDA demolished under constructed roads, sewerage, walls, green belts, offices and other infrastructures of Al-Noor Park, Al-Qamar homes,Al-Fajar city, Chughtai garden, Shaheen garden, Al-Bashirhomes and Al-Rehan garden phase II.

