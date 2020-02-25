Lahore Development Authority demolishes six illegal constructions

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing's squad on Tuesday demolished six illegal buildings being used for commercial purpose at canal road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing's squad on Tuesday demolished six illegal buildings being used for commercial purpose at canal road.

According to the LDA spokesperson, LDA had demolished one commercial building at Tajpura, ground floor of an illegal commercial building at Taj Bagh, three illegal constructed shops at Harbanspura.

The authority demolished an illegal wall constructed near Sozo WaterPark and illegal constructed shops near Jallo Mor, the spokesperson concluded.