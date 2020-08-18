Lahore Development Authority Demolishes Structure In Three Private Housing Schemes
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 08:25 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management Private Housing Scheme squad on Tuesday demolished structures of three illegal housing schemes at tehsil Raiwind.
According to a LDA spokesperson, the authority demolished under construction roads, sewerage systems, walls, green belts, offices and other infrastructure of Royal city, QasimGarden and an illegal land sub-division.