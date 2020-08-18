UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Development Authority Demolishes Structure In Three Private Housing Schemes

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 08:25 PM

Lahore Development Authority demolishes structure in three private housing schemes

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management Private Housing Scheme squad on Tuesday demolished structures of three illegal housing schemes at tehsil Raiwind

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management Private Housing Scheme squad on Tuesday demolished structures of three illegal housing schemes at tehsil Raiwind.

According to a LDA spokesperson, the authority demolished under construction roads, sewerage systems, walls, green belts, offices and other infrastructure of Royal city, QasimGarden and an illegal land sub-division.

Related Topics

Lahore Raiwind Housing

Recent Stories

Over 2,000 kms WBF, structural reorganization of h ..

58 seconds ago

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore demolished illegal ..

1 minute ago

Speaker NA, defence minister meet Chief Minister

1 minute ago

Belarus Suffered No Economic Losses Amid Recent Pr ..

1 minute ago

Beirut Port Director Placed Under Arrest Over Augu ..

13 minutes ago

Estonian Gov't Refuses to Recognize Results of Bel ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.