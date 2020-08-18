Lahore Development Authority demolishes structure in three private housing schemes

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management Private Housing Scheme squad on Tuesday demolished structures of three illegal housing schemes at tehsil Raiwind

According to a LDA spokesperson, the authority demolished under construction roads, sewerage systems, walls, green belts, offices and other infrastructure of Royal city, QasimGarden and an illegal land sub-division.