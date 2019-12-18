Lahore Development Authority demolishes structures

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) : Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing and Enforcement's staff on Wednesday demolished four structures and sealed another in Ferozpur road and Kacha Jail

According to LDA spokesperson, the LDA demolished front portion of building and walls at Kacha Jail road and also razed the foundation of a house and illegal building and sealed another building at Ferozpur road.