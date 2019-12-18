Lahore Development Authority Demolishes Structures
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 05:45 PM
Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing and Enforcement's staff on Wednesday demolished four structures and sealed another in Ferozpur road and Kacha Jail road
According to LDA spokesperson, the LDA demolished front portion of building and walls at Kacha Jail road and also razed the foundation of a house and illegal building and sealed another building at Ferozpur road.