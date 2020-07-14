Lahore Development Authority demolishes structure in Pak Arab society

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management Private Housing Scheme squad on Tuesday demolished structures at a private housing scheme, Pak-Arab society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management Private Housing Scheme squad on Tuesday demolished structures at a private housing scheme, Pak-Arab society.

According to an LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished illegal constructions in the public park in E-Block and public welfare area in B-block of Pak-Arab society.

The LDA also demolished illegally constructed walls on Structure Plan Road in C Block of the society.