Lahore Development Authority Demolishes Two Structures In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 08:41 PM

Lahore Development Authority demolishes two structures in city

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing and the police on Wednesday demolished two illegal structures during an operation in LDA Avenue-I Housing Scheme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing and the police on Wednesday demolished two illegal structures during an operation in LDA Avenue-I Housing Scheme.

According to LDA spokesperson, the operation was conducted against unauthorized commercial constructions which had been carried out in violation of the approved building plan on residential plots No 3 and 4 of B-Block of the scheme.

According to building regulations of LDA, commercial construction on a residential plot was an illegal act.

Commercial construction could only be carried out on designated commercial plots.

More Stories From Pakistan

