Lahore Development Authority demolishes two structures in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing and the police on Wednesday demolished two illegal structures during an operation in LDA Avenue-I Housing Scheme.

According to LDA spokesperson, the operation was conducted against unauthorized commercial constructions which had been carried out in violation of the approved building plan on residential plots No 3 and 4 of B-Block of the scheme.

According to building regulations of LDA, commercial construction on a residential plot was an illegal act.

Commercial construction could only be carried out on designated commercial plots.