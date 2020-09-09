UrduPoint.com
Lahore Development Authority Demolishes Two Structures, Seals 28 In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 10:44 PM

Lahore Development Authority demolishes two structures, seals 28 in city

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-V squad on Wednesday demolished two buildings and sealed 28 illegal structures at Defence Road and Rai Wind Road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-V squad on Wednesday demolished two buildings and sealed 28 illegal structures at Defence Road and Rai Wind Road.

According to a LDA spokesperson, the authority demolished two illegal commercial buildings and sealed an illegal structures near Government Degree College at Raiwind road.

The LDA also sealed an illegal structure used for a Jim on Defence road andsealed 26 illegal commercial structure at Pine Avenue Eden Abad.

During the operation, the police officials and other enforcement staff were also present.

