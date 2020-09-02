Lahore Development Authority demolishes various illegal structures in city

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone IV on Wednesday demolished various structures near Kacha Jail road flyover

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone IV on Wednesday demolished various structures near Kacha Jail road flyover.

According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished commercial structures and removed shutters of illegal shops and demolished the pillars of illegal building at Kacha Jail road.

During operation, enforcement staff and police officials were present.