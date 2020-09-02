UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Development Authority Demolishes Various Illegal Structures In City

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 11:01 PM

Lahore Development Authority demolishes various illegal structures in city

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone IV on Wednesday demolished various structures near Kacha Jail road flyover

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone IV on Wednesday demolished various structures near Kacha Jail road flyover.

According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished commercial structures and removed shutters of illegal shops and demolished the pillars of illegal building at Kacha Jail road.

During operation, enforcement staff and police officials were present.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Jail Road

Recent Stories

EWEC announces 93% availability ratio as Noor Abu ..

47 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi issues USD 5 billion in multi-tranche, 5 ..

47 minutes ago

Lahore Arts Council to resume classes of Alhamra A ..

26 seconds ago

UK High Court Backs Virgin Atlantic's Bailout Plan

28 seconds ago

Oman&#039;s Foreign Minister receives UAE Ambassad ..

2 hours ago

Rain expected in city Lahore

31 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.