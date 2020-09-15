Lahore Development Authority demolishes various illegal structures

(@FahadShabbir)

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-IV staff on Tuesday demolished structures of illegal construction and unauthorized commercial use in the areas of Shadab Colony, Gajjumatta Stop Ferozepur Road and Kahna Kacha Road

According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished shutters of illegally built shop at Plot No. 66-A, while under-construction illegal shops were demolished on Plot No. 74-A and 86-A Shadab Colony.

The shutters of an illegal construction were dismantled at Gajjumatta Stop. The unlawfully constructed pillars were dismantled at Kahna Kachha Road, while an illegal building was sealed at Kahna Nau Stop.