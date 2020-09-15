UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Development Authority Demolishes Various Illegal Structures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 10:14 PM

Lahore Development Authority demolishes various illegal structures

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-IV staff on Tuesday demolished structures of illegal construction and unauthorized commercial use in the areas of Shadab Colony, Gajjumatta Stop Ferozepur Road and Kahna Kacha Road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-IV staff on Tuesday demolished structures of illegal construction and unauthorized commercial use in the areas of Shadab Colony, Gajjumatta Stop Ferozepur Road and Kahna Kacha Road.

According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished shutters of illegally built shop at Plot No. 66-A, while under-construction illegal shops were demolished on Plot No. 74-A and 86-A Shadab Colony.

The shutters of an illegal construction were dismantled at Gajjumatta Stop. The unlawfully constructed pillars were dismantled at Kahna Kachha Road, while an illegal building was sealed at Kahna Nau Stop.

Related Topics

Lahore Road

Recent Stories

UAE Minister of Economy highlights economic and in ..

46 minutes ago

Future readiness key to Dubai’s leadership in at ..

46 minutes ago

Belsat Broadcaster Says Detained Journalists in Be ..

1 minute ago

Hurricane Sally threatens deadly flooding in south ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly session to continue till Sept 18 ..

2 minutes ago

KP Govt distributes cheques among Sikh community u ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.