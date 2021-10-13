UrduPoint.com

Lahore Development Authority Demolishes Various Structures In City

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 07:08 PM

Lahore Development Authority demolishes various structures in city

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-I on Wednesday demolished various structures at Samanabad, Gulshan Ravi, New Chauburji Park, Ferozpur road and Muslim Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-I on Wednesday demolished various structures at Samanabad, Gulshan Ravi, New Chauburji Park, Ferozpur road and Muslim Town.

According to LDA spokesperson, the authority demolished an illegal sub-division on plot number 37 and 89 at Samanabad, sealed a plot number 688A at Gulshan Ravi and plot number 14-B new Chuburji Park.

The LDA demolished structure on plot number 180B new Chuburji Park, demolished illegal structure on plot number 13 at Ferozpur road and demolished structure on plot number 37-C new Muslim Town.

On the occasion, Chief Town Planner Tahir Mayo said that on the direction of DirectorGeneral, the LDA carried out operation against illegal construction, adding that the operationwould be continue against illegal constructions in the jurisdiction of LDA.

Related Topics

Lahore Road Gulshan Muslim

Recent Stories

KP U21 Games to start from Nov 15: DG Sports

KP U21 Games to start from Nov 15: DG Sports

26 seconds ago
 139 power pilferers arrested

139 power pilferers arrested

27 seconds ago
 Minor kids killed as speeding bus ran over them

Minor kids killed as speeding bus ran over them

29 seconds ago
 Arslan appreciates role of Ulema for religious har ..

Arslan appreciates role of Ulema for religious harmony

34 seconds ago
 France Plans to Extend COVID-19 Emergency Until Ju ..

France Plans to Extend COVID-19 Emergency Until July 2022 - Government

4 minutes ago
 Two-Thirds of US Republican Voters Want Trump to R ..

Two-Thirds of US Republican Voters Want Trump to Run Again in 2024 - Poll

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.