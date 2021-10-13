Lahore Development Authority demolishes various structures in city

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-I on Wednesday demolished various structures at Samanabad, Gulshan Ravi, New Chauburji Park, Ferozpur road and Muslim Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-I on Wednesday demolished various structures at Samanabad, Gulshan Ravi, New Chauburji Park, Ferozpur road and Muslim Town.

According to LDA spokesperson, the authority demolished an illegal sub-division on plot number 37 and 89 at Samanabad, sealed a plot number 688A at Gulshan Ravi and plot number 14-B new Chuburji Park.

The LDA demolished structure on plot number 180B new Chuburji Park, demolished illegal structure on plot number 13 at Ferozpur road and demolished structure on plot number 37-C new Muslim Town.

On the occasion, Chief Town Planner Tahir Mayo said that on the direction of DirectorGeneral, the LDA carried out operation against illegal construction, adding that the operationwould be continue against illegal constructions in the jurisdiction of LDA.