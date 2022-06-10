UrduPoint.com

Lahore Development Authority Demolishes Various Illegal Structures

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2022 | 08:16 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday demolished various illegal structures in private housing schemes at Raiwind road.

According to LDA spokesperson here, the Authority demolished green belts, walls for illegal extension in Dream Land Housing Scheme.

The LDA demolished roads and other structures over violation of approved layout plan of Mid City Housing Scheme and Lahore Villas.

The Authority also demolished illegal buildings on residential plots at Lahore Avenue Housing scheme.

Meanwhile, LDA Director General Chaudhry Mohammad Ali Randhawa said that the Authority would continue operation against illegal constructions in approved and non-approved private housing schemes.

