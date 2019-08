Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General (DG) Mohammad Usman Muazzam on Tuesday met Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Maqsood Ahmad, here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) : Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General (DG) Mohammad Usman Muazzam on Tuesday met Punjab Public Service Commission PPSC ) Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Maqsood Ahmad, here.

According to LDA sources, the PPSC chairman apprised the LDA DG about the recruitment process on vacant posts of officers in the LDA.