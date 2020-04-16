UrduPoint.com
Lahore Development Authority DG Directs Staff Interacting With Corona Positive DD To Get Tested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 10:46 PM

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarar has directed all those officers and officials interacting in recent days with their one of the colleague deputy director (DD), who tested positive for coronavirus, to immediately go for their test

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarar has directed all those officers and officials interacting in recent days with their one of the colleague deputy director (DD), who tested positive for coronavirus, to immediately go for their test.

According to LDA spokesperson here on Thursday, this direction was particularly for those officers who attended the funeral prayer of the father of the said officer on April 12, last Sunday.

All staff of the Directorate of Land Development (iii), the place of posting of the said officer, has been placed under mandatory quarantine at their homes for 15 days with the direction to limit interaction with family and public as a precautionary measure, he added.

All other officials who had interacted with the said officer have been directed to observe self isolation / home quarantine and ensure testing in case of any symptoms.

The spokesperson said that LDA office shall remain completely closed for three days from April 17. Disinfection of all office buildings has been started. Four disinfection booths, one at every entrance of each office building would be made functional immediately.

All the security guards have also been directed to wear face masks and gloves and ensure the availability of hand sanitizers at the entry gates.

