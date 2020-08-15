Lahore Development Authority DG for enhancing revenue collection

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarar on Saturday directed the all departmental heads of LDA to explore funds generation opportunities in their fields for betterment of the department and development of the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarar on Saturday directed the all departmental heads of LDA to explore funds generation opportunities in their fields for betterment of the department and development of the city.

Chairing a meeting for achieving revenue targets set in the new budget , the director general urged the heads of various wings of LDA for chalking out their action plans to enhance revenue collection within three days. He directed for widely advertizing the auction of plots for attracting maximum number of bidders for getting handsome offers for LDA owned plots and properties.

The director general underlined the need for publicizing Prime Minister's package for construction industry and persuading the interested buyers for taking advantage of the deadline of December 31 for buying properties with reduced taxes and other incentives.

He asked the directors for mining data of plots in their relevant schemes especially with regard to extension in building period, issuance of completion certificates of plots, change in land use, payment of commercialization fee and other sources of income and put forward practical proposals for increasing income of LDA.

Additional Director General (Housing) Kanwar Ijaz, Additional Director General (Urban Planning) Rana Tikka Khan, Chief Metropolitan Planner Syed Nadeem Akhter Zaidi, Chief Town Planner Tariq Mahmood, Director Finance Muhammad Akhter and other directors concerned attended the meeting.