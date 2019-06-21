UrduPoint.com
Lahore Development Authority DG Meets With Chief Secretary

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 10:04 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Lahore Developement Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Usman Muazzam met with the Chief Secretary Punjab Yousuf Naseem Khokhar here on Friday.

The matters of public interest were discussed and steps taken by the LDA to improve the service-delivery and the reforms proposed in this regard.

The CS Punjab directed the Director General to take necessary steps to facilitate the people.

