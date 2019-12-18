Lahore Development Authority DG orders to introduce bio-metric attendance system

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) : Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Sumair Ahmed Syed ordered to introduce the bio-metric attendance of teachers at six LDA Model schools.

The LDA DG issued the direction while chairing a meeting to review matters of LDA schools.

He also directed to issue tenders for schools canteens so that healthy edibles could be ensured for children.

He further directed the relevant authority to renovate the school building besides taking necessary action for the purchase of furniture.

Additional DG Usman Ghani, Director education Rana Ghulam Murtaza, Director Administration Muhammad Nawaz Gondal, Director Finance Kashif Imran, Director Engineering Abdul Razzaq and others were present in the meeting.