Lahore Development Authority DG Visits One Window Cell

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2022 | 07:43 PM

Lahore Development Authority DG visits one window cell

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Aamir Ahmed Khan paid a surprise visit to the one window cell, here on Thursday.

He held an open court (kutchehry) there and listened to problems of citizens. He reprimanded the officers over their negligence and said: "I am giving a final warning to the officers", adding that no negligence would be tolerated in future. He said that the problems of citizens coming to the LDA offices should be solved on priority basis. Aamir Ahmed Khan said that applications should be processed automatically at the one window cell, adding that all directors should listen to problems of citizens once a week, and monitor the process of applications themselves.

He said that the officers should try to reduce the processing time of the application, adding that the officers and employees should treat citizens with courtesy.He said that unreasonable objections should not be raised on the requests of citizens and coordination between all departments of LDA should be improved.

