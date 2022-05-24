Lahore Development Authority DG visits Sports Complex

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Tuesday visited LDA Sports Complex, Johar Town.

LDA Additional Director General Headquarters Farqalit Mir briefed the DG LDA on various aspects of sports complex and said that gym and playland was helpful for the development of mental and physical growth of the children, says spokesperson for LDA.

The DG visited gym, playland, snooker club, table tennis, squash court, swimming pool, steam bath system and other places in the complex.

Speaking on the occasion, the DG said that LDA sports facilities were available for people of all ages in the complex.

He said that all ongoing projects in the city were important for the public, adding that all ongoing projects would be completed on time.

He said that the Authority was constructing 11 sports complex in the city, which would be completed soon, adding that sports complex provided healthy activities to citizens.

LDA Chief Engineer Israr Saeed, DPR Ishtiaq Amin and others were present on the occasion.