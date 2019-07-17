Lahore Development Authority Holds Open Court On "One Window Cell"
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 06:33 PM
Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Governing Body's members Sadia Sohail Rana and Amir Qureshi held an open court on One window cell here on Wednesday
According to spokesperson both members heard the complaints of the citizens and issued direction on the spot to resolve their complaints.
They also received the written applications from citizens to resolve their issues.
They said it was their priority to resolve the complaints of citizens.
Director Javed Aslam Sahaf, Muazzam Rashid, Khurram Yaqoob, Asadullah Cheema, Sibtain Raza Qureshi and other officers were present at this occasion.