UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Development Authority Holds Open Court On "One Window Cell"

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 06:33 PM

Lahore Development Authority holds open court on

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Governing Body's members Sadia Sohail Rana and Amir Qureshi held an open court on One window cell here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Governing Body's members Sadia Sohail Rana and Amir Qureshi held an open court on One window cell here on Wednesday.

According to spokesperson both members heard the complaints of the citizens and issued direction on the spot to resolve their complaints.

They also received the written applications from citizens to resolve their issues.

They said it was their priority to resolve the complaints of citizens.

Director Javed Aslam Sahaf, Muazzam Rashid, Khurram Yaqoob, Asadullah Cheema, Sibtain Raza Qureshi and other officers were present at this occasion.

Related Topics

Lahore Rashid From Court

Recent Stories

UNHCR faces critical funding shortfall to meet nee ..

2 minutes ago

Islamia University of Bahawalpur faculty member vi ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister urges traders, businessmen, industr ..

2 minutes ago

More rain expected in next 24 hours 17 July 2019

2 minutes ago

PDWP approves developmental projects costing Rs. 5 ..

7 minutes ago

Syrian Red Crescent Gained Access to Rukban Camp i ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.