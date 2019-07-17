Lahore Development Authority Holds Open Court On "One Window Cell"

(@FahadShabbir)

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Governing Body's members Sadia Sohail Rana and Amir Qureshi held an open court on One window cell here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) : Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Governing Body's members Sadia Sohail Rana and Amir Qureshi held an open court on One window cell here on Wednesday.

According to spokesperson both members heard the complaints of the citizens and issued direction on the spot to resolve their complaints.

They also received the written applications from citizens to resolve their issues.

They said it was their priority to resolve the complaints of citizens.

Director Javed Aslam Sahaf, Muazzam Rashid, Khurram Yaqoob, Asadullah Cheema, Sibtain Raza Qureshi and other officers were present at this occasion.