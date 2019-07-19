Lahore Development Authority Holds Open Court At "One Window Cell"

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :On the direction of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Usman Muazzam, Additional Director General Housing Kanwar Ijaz Razaqi held an open court at "One Window Cell", here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson, he listened to the complaints of citizens and issued direction on the spot to resolve them.

Kanwar Ijaz Razaqi also received written applications from citizens, and said, "It is our priority to resolve the complaints of citizens." Director Engineering Mudassar Tanvir Sheikh, Chief Town Planner Syed Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi, Director Commercialization Shakeel Anjum Minhas, Chief Metropolitan Planner Azhar Ali, Khawaja Javaid Aslam, Rana Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, Khurram Yaqoob, Asadullah Cheema, Sibtain Raza Qureshi and other officers were present on the occasion.