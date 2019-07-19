UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Development Authority Holds Open Court At "One Window Cell"

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 10:56 PM

Lahore Development Authority holds open court at

On the direction of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Usman Muazzam, Additional Director General Housing Kanwar Ijaz Razaqi held an open court at "One Window Cell", here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :On the direction of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Usman Muazzam, Additional Director General Housing Kanwar Ijaz Razaqi held an open court at "One Window Cell", here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson, he listened to the complaints of citizens and issued direction on the spot to resolve them.

Kanwar Ijaz Razaqi also received written applications from citizens, and said, "It is our priority to resolve the complaints of citizens." Director Engineering Mudassar Tanvir Sheikh, Chief Town Planner Syed Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi, Director Commercialization Shakeel Anjum Minhas, Chief Metropolitan Planner Azhar Ali, Khawaja Javaid Aslam, Rana Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, Khurram Yaqoob, Asadullah Cheema, Sibtain Raza Qureshi and other officers were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Lahore Azhar Ali Shakeel From Court Housing

Recent Stories

US Sanctions Four Individuals With Ties to Venezue ..

34 seconds ago

China Counts on Safe Passage Guarantees for Vessel ..

36 seconds ago

Iran Shows Footage of Drone in Persian Gulf Refuti ..

37 seconds ago

Pakistan rejects accusations about recent terror w ..

41 seconds ago

Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi invites foreign ..

6 minutes ago

US Prepares to Release 3,100 Prison Inmates Under ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.