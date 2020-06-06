UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Development Authority Inaction Against Illegal Construction

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 07:32 PM

Lahore Development Authority inaction against illegal construction

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) continued its operation against illegal buildings and demolished many structures in various parts of the provincial capital on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) continued its operation against illegal buildings and demolished many structures in various parts of the provincial capital on Saturday.

On the directions of LDA Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarar, the city developer's Town Planning and Enforcement officials conducted operations in Johar Town and Allama Iqbal Town and demolished four illegal buildings and sealed another two for violation of by-laws.

LDA officials demolished building structures and foundation from plot no 46 -R and 222-E of Johar Town and plot no 406 Nashtar block of Allama Iqbal Townwhile the authority's officials also sealed shops at plot no 175,176 Karim Blockand building at Rachna block of Allama Iqbal Town.

Related Topics

Lahore From

Recent Stories

Over 150 million people are suffering from severe ..

2 hours ago

Pir Syed Mudassir Shah dies of cardiac arrest

3 minutes ago

Dutch start mink cull after virus infections at fa ..

3 minutes ago

Allegations of destruction of Buddhist sites in GB ..

3 minutes ago

Police team awarded cash prizes, certificates

3 minutes ago

Nine gamblers arrested in Faisalabad

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.