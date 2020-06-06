Lahore Development Authority inaction against illegal construction

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) continued its operation against illegal buildings and demolished many structures in various parts of the provincial capital on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) continued its operation against illegal buildings and demolished many structures in various parts of the provincial capital on Saturday.

On the directions of LDA Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarar, the city developer's Town Planning and Enforcement officials conducted operations in Johar Town and Allama Iqbal Town and demolished four illegal buildings and sealed another two for violation of by-laws.

LDA officials demolished building structures and foundation from plot no 46 -R and 222-E of Johar Town and plot no 406 Nashtar block of Allama Iqbal Townwhile the authority's officials also sealed shops at plot no 175,176 Karim Blockand building at Rachna block of Allama Iqbal Town.