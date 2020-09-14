- Home
Lahore Development Authority Launches Operation For Restoration Of Parks In Avenue-I Housing Scheme
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 07:17 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Enforcement Directorate staff launched operation for the restoration parks LDA Avenue-I Housing scheme.
According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished encroachments, cattle yards and other illegal structures in the parks located in B and M blocks of the scheme.
Apart from, operation against encroachments in C-block ofthe scheme was also carried out.