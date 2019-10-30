Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolishes infrastructure of capital city

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing's staff on Wednesday demolished four structures and sealed another three in Allama Iqbal Town, during its operation against illegal construction

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing's staff on Wednesday demolished four structures and sealed another three in Allama Iqbal Town, during its operation against illegal construction.

According to LDA spokesperson, the LDA demolished shop # 357 at Jahanzaib block, shop # 346 at Hunza block and 2 infrastructure at Karim block along with sealed three illegal alteration work at Ravi block.