Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolishes infrastructure of 4 illegal housing schemes

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management Directorate private housing scheme squad here Tuesday demolished infrastructure of four illegal housing schemes located at Ferozpur Road here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management Directorate private housing scheme squad here Tuesday demolished infrastructure of four illegal housing schemes located at Ferozpur Road here.

According to LDA spokesperson, during the operation, LDA squad demolished under-construction roads, sewerage system, walls, green-belts and other infrastructure of C-Pearl, Pak Arab, Madina Garden and New Green city.