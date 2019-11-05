UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Demolishes Infrastructure Of 4 Illegal Housing Schemes

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 05:25 PM

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolishes infrastructure of 4 illegal housing schemes

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management Directorate private housing scheme squad here Tuesday demolished infrastructure of four illegal housing schemes located at Ferozpur Road here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management Directorate private housing scheme squad here Tuesday demolished infrastructure of four illegal housing schemes located at Ferozpur Road here.

According to LDA spokesperson, during the operation, LDA squad demolished under-construction roads, sewerage system, walls, green-belts and other infrastructure of C-Pearl, Pak Arab, Madina Garden and New Green city.

Related Topics

Lahore Road Arab Housing

Recent Stories

Ajman Free Zone sponsors fifth UAE-India Economic ..

12 minutes ago

Overloading and overcharging not allowed: Secretar ..

2 minutes ago

VC Sindh Agriculture UniTando Jam highlights the k ..

2 minutes ago

Sublime Smith steers Australia to comfortable win ..

2 minutes ago

UK Commissioner Urges Country's Political Leaders ..

9 minutes ago

Pukar-15 received 61,000 bogus calls during Octobe ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.