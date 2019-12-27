Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolishes illegal infrastructure in city

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing and Enforcement Squad on Friday demolished four illegally constructed buildings at Kahna stop, during its operation against unlawful constructions.

According to an LDA spokesperson, the LDA demolished shuttering of a commercial hall, illegal commercial structure, pillars, walls, foundations and a structure of a temporary marriage hall at Kahna stop.