UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Demolishes Illegal Infrastructure In City

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 05:33 PM

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolishes illegal infrastructure in city

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing and Enforcement Squad on Friday demolished four illegally constructed buildings at Kahna stop, during its operation against unlawful constructions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing and Enforcement Squad on Friday demolished four illegally constructed buildings at Kahna stop, during its operation against unlawful constructions.

According to an LDA spokesperson, the LDA demolished shuttering of a commercial hall, illegal commercial structure, pillars, walls, foundations and a structure of a temporary marriage hall at Kahna stop.

Related Topics

Lahore Marriage

Recent Stories

Eurozone GDP Growth Expected to Further Slow Down ..

2 minutes ago

District Police Officer (DPO) Umer Saeed Malik res ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks HEC reply on not ..

3 minutes ago

Philippines bans US senators, mulls visa for Ameri ..

3 minutes ago

Oxfam Outlines Urgent Need for Humanitarian Assist ..

3 minutes ago

Drug-pusher arrested in Sialkot

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.