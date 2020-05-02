Lahore Development Authority (LDA) deputy director recovers from coronavirus

A COVID-19-affected deputy director of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) was Saturday discharged from the Expo Centre Field Hospital, Johar Town, after the last two test reports of the officer were negative

LAHORE, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :A COVID-19-affected deputy director of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) was Saturday discharged from the Expo Centre Field Hospital, Johar Town, after the last two test reports of the officer were negative.

According to the LDA spokesperson, the officer remained under treatment for over two weeks.

He was twice tested for the symptoms of coronavirus but both reports confirmed that the officer had fully recovered from the deadly virus.

The family of the officer and the LDA management thanked Allah, The Almighty, and health professionals of the Punjab government for the recovery and recuperation of the affected-officer.

The spokesperson said that, on the instructions of Director General (DG) LDA Ahmed Aziz Tarar, 23 otherLDA officers, who had interacted with the coronavirus-affected deputy director, were tested for symptomsof coronavirus but their reports were negative.