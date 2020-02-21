Lahore Development Authority (LDA) DG for completion of OLMT sites' work

UrduPoint.com
Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Sumair Ahmed Syed on Friday directed the concerned officers to complete the construction road work pertaining to Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) project as soon as possible

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Sumair Ahmed Syed on Friday directed the concerned officers to complete the construction road work pertaining to Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) project as soon as possible.

Presiding over a meeting to review development work of OLMT project here at LDA office, he directed to complete lane/line marking before start of train operations for smooth traffic flow and to complete the construction work of footpaths along roads.

The DG said that measures should be taken to stop illegal parking, temporary stalls and other encroachments near OLMT stations and under the train track, adding that LESCO should remove its spare cable rolls and other material from construction site.

Sumair Ahmed Syed directed the WASA officials to ensure drainage work and water supply on OLMT stations besides provision of uninterrupted electricity supply for train operations.

He also directed the Pakistan Horticulture Authority to start work of horticulture and landscape for the beautification of OLMT.

LDA Chief Engineer Habib ul Haq Randhawa, Director EME Abdul Razzaq Chohan, Project Director Iqrar Hussain, NESPAK Manager Furqan Ahmed and other officers were present in the meeting.

