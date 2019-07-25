UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Head Inspects Rainwater Disposal Operation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 58 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 05:14 PM

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) head inspects rainwater disposal operation

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Usman Moazzam Thursday inspected rainwater disposal operation by Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) in various localities of the city, after a heavy downpour in the morning

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Usman Moazzam Thursday inspected rainwater disposal operation by Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) in various localities of the city, after a heavy downpour in the morning.

He visited Lakshmi Chowk, Shimla Pahari, Kashmir Road and other low-lying areas for inspecting the arrangements made by Wasa at these locations. He directed the staff concerned for ensuring optimum utilisation of the available machinery for quick drainage of rainwater.

He ordered for removing all hindrances in disposal of rainwater, especially in low-lying areas of the city. He ordered for keeping close coordination with weather forecast department and carrying out water disposal operations on time.

Briefing the LDA DG about the measures taken for quick disposal of rainwater, Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz said that all 117 drainage, pumping and lift stations were functioning to their full capacity besides the 44 sucker lorries and 91 de-watering sets, installed at sensitive points in the city. He said that post-rain operation was being carried out smoothly.

A central monitoring cell has also been established at Wasa head office for close coordination with the field staff and 25 complaint centres have also been set up in the city which were working round-the-clock.

Related Topics

Lahore Weather Water Road All

Recent Stories

ICC accredits biomechanics lab at LUMS as testing ..

5 minutes ago

Senior Russian Lawmaker Slams Kiev for Illegally D ..

52 seconds ago

European Central Bank Maintains Main Refinancing O ..

4 minutes ago

Co-conspirator in ex-India PM's assassination rele ..

53 seconds ago

Iswa academy wins exhibition football match

55 seconds ago

American Dressel retains 100m freestyle world titl ..

57 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.