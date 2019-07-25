Lahore Development Authority (LDA) head inspects rainwater disposal operation

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Usman Moazzam Thursday inspected rainwater disposal operation by Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) in various localities of the city, after a heavy downpour in the morning.

He visited Lakshmi Chowk, Shimla Pahari, Kashmir Road and other low-lying areas for inspecting the arrangements made by Wasa at these locations. He directed the staff concerned for ensuring optimum utilisation of the available machinery for quick drainage of rainwater.

He ordered for removing all hindrances in disposal of rainwater, especially in low-lying areas of the city. He ordered for keeping close coordination with weather forecast department and carrying out water disposal operations on time.

Briefing the LDA DG about the measures taken for quick disposal of rainwater, Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz said that all 117 drainage, pumping and lift stations were functioning to their full capacity besides the 44 sucker lorries and 91 de-watering sets, installed at sensitive points in the city. He said that post-rain operation was being carried out smoothly.

A central monitoring cell has also been established at Wasa head office for close coordination with the field staff and 25 complaint centres have also been set up in the city which were working round-the-clock.