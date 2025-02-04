Lahore Development Authority (LDA) plot auction on 19th

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) is set to conduct its first auction of the year on February 19 at Expo Center, Johar Town

The auction will feature residential and commercial plots from various schemes, along with sites designated for educational institutions, dispensaries, hospitals, parking plazas, rooftop spaces, marquees, sports facilities, cafés, and restaurants.

Commercial and residential plots in Johar Town and Jubilee Town will be up for bidding. Additionally, a prime 10-kanal commercial plot on Jail Road and plots in Johar Town's Finance and Trade Centre will be included in the auction. Apartment sites in Johar Town (B1 Block), Avenue One, Allama Iqbal Town, and Faisal Town will also be auctioned.

Further, commercial plots in Sabzazar, Model Town Extension, Mustafa Town, and Tajpura will be available for bidding.

Sites for education, dispensaries, and hospitals in both LDA and private schemes will also be included.

The auction will feature rental rights for the Shah Alam Market parking plaza rooftop, Moon Market Allama Iqbal Town parking plaza rooftop, and eighth floor. Additionally, two marquee sites in Gujjarpura, the Lahore Bridge Sports Area, and a sports site in a private society will be auctioned for rental rights.

LDA will also auction rental rights for café, restaurant, salon, and sports shop sites at LDA Sports Complex Johar Town, Canal West, Sabzazar, and Tajpura. Furthermore, canteen rental rights for LDA schools in Johar Town, Gulshan Ravi, Sabzazar, and Allama Iqbal Town will be auctioned.